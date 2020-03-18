Coronavirus: Nigeria High Commission In London Suspends Passport Activities

The Nigeria high commission in London has suspended passport processing services until further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus in the UK.

The commission said the suspension is necessary to limit exposure of staff and applicants due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Recall that on Monday, it was reported that the Nigerian Embassy in Washington had temporarily halted passport interviews and biometric capture.

According to the memo seen, the suspension of activities by the Commission is set to take effect on Wednesday 18th of March.

