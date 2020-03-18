National News

Coronavirus: Nigeria High Commission In London Suspends Passport Activities

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Nigeria high commission in London has suspended passport processing services until further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus in the UK.

The commission said the suspension is necessary to limit exposure of staff and applicants due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Coronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps

Recall that on Monday, it was reported that the Nigerian Embassy in Washington had temporarily halted passport interviews and biometric capture.

According to the memo seen, the suspension of activities by the Commission is set to take effect on Wednesday 18th of March.

See the letter below:

Nigerian High Commission London
Nigerian High Commission London

