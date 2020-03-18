Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

National News

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the federal government placed a travel ban on 13 countries.

Also Read: BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

Now, in a follow-up move, the Federal Government has also suspended the issuance of all visas on arrival.

The government also urges all public health authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and advise nationals of these countries to postpone their travels to Nigeria.

