Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the federal government placed a travel ban on 13 countries.

Now, in a follow-up move, the Federal Government has also suspended the issuance of all visas on arrival.

The government also urges all public health authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and advise nationals of these countries to postpone their travels to Nigeria.