Entertainment

Coronavirus: Nigerians Are Worried And Panic Buying – Kate Henshaw

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

EducationValerie Oke - 0

Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.Also,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has isolated herself after returning from the United Kingdom, TheCable reports.Aisha...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of  coronavirus, the Spanish football federation...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her IG page to share her experience at a Lekki supermart, earlier today.

According to the actress, that Nigerians are currently buying stuff astronomically at a supermarket she visited due to coronavirus fears.

In her words;

Read Also: ‘Elisha Abbo Is God Sent To Actors Guild’ – Nollywood Actor Replies Kate Henshaw

She wrote: “I strongly believe we need a state of the nation address. We need detailed information 4rm the relevant authorities as to the level of preparedness for the days ahead. I just left a major supermarket in Lekki and the buying of stuff is astronomical. Nigerians are worried!!”

Just yesterday, the FG confirmed 5 new cases of the coronavirus.

Previous articleNollywood Movies Commit Men To Bondage Of Sins, Immorality – Mike Bamiloye
Next articleI Can Never Date, Marry A Poor Girl – Wizkid
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Princess Shyngle Shares Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Her Husband

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle has shared a throwback picture of her husband when he was still asking her out.The Gambian actress went on to...
Read more

I Can Never Date, Marry A Poor Girl – Wizkid

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Multiple award-winning musician, Wizkid has made it known he can never date or marry a poor girl.In an interview with Tontrends, the 29-year-old was...
Read more

Nollywood Movies Commit Men To Bondage Of Sins, Immorality – Mike Bamiloye

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Films and Ministries via his IG page has stated that Nollywood movies bound people to sin and immoralities.According...
Read more

Coronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
We might be getting a new song from multi-award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid that would center around the deadly coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -