Coronavirus: Nigerians Are Worried And Panic Buying – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her IG page to share her experience at a Lekki supermart, earlier today.

According to the actress, that Nigerians are currently buying stuff astronomically at a supermarket she visited due to coronavirus fears.

In her words;

Read Also: ‘Elisha Abbo Is God Sent To Actors Guild’ – Nollywood Actor Replies Kate Henshaw

She wrote: “I strongly believe we need a state of the nation address. We need detailed information 4rm the relevant authorities as to the level of preparedness for the days ahead. I just left a major supermarket in Lekki and the buying of stuff is astronomical. Nigerians are worried!!”

Just yesterday, the FG confirmed 5 new cases of the coronavirus.