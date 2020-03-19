National News

Coronavirus: Nigerians Believe They Are At Risk Of Exposure — Report

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

In the past weeks, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has become declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, resulted in over 180,000 cases and 7,000 deaths, and altered the daily lives of millions.

The Lagos state government on Thursday announced four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 12.

In a survey by Geopoll, 69% of Nigerians believe they are at risk of exposure. Public places and public transit are seen as areas with the greatest exposure risk.

READ ALSO: Four Doctors Quarantined After Contact With Suspected Coronavirus Patient In Ondo

The survey reveals 25% of Nigerians are not confident of the federal government’s ability to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in the country. However, 37% of the citizens believe the FG can contain outbreak of the disease.

Geopoll survey in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa further says 70% of citizens believe they are at risk of being exposed to the virus, and public places and public transport are thought of as the places with the greatest risk of exposure.

