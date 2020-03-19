Coronavirus: NIMC Shuts Down Centers In 5 States

The National Identity Management(NIMC) has shut down it enrollment centers in 5 states which include Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina, Anambra and Lagos over scare of coronavirus.

This was made known in a statement by Kayode Adegoke, the head of corporate communications, NIMC.

Statement below:

“As part of the measures to avert the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has ordered the immediate shut down of all its enrollment centres in Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Katsina and Anambra States.

“The move becomes necessary to prevent our Staff and applicants from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“Consequently, all enrollment activities, card collection and other related activities are hereby suspended in the aforementioned States till further notice.”

The commission, however, regretted any inconvenience caused to Nigerians as a result of the move. Earlier today, 4 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed positive which has caused the Federal government to close down public gatherings/events pending the discovery of a vaccine.