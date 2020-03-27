LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Nine Suspected Cases In Kano Test Negative

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Kano State Government has revealed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects samples taken for tests have returned negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa made this known to newsmen on Friday.

Dr Aminu also revealed that it has dumped the Yargaya Isolation Center for lack of basic equipment for a Pfizer built hospital.

The Yargaya isolation center had been publicized as fully ready for COVID 19 outbreak management but was subsequently rejected after series of investigations exposed the unreadiness of the centre

