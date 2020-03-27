Coronavirus: Nine Suspected Cases In Kano Test Negative

The Kano State Government has revealed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects samples taken for tests have returned negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa made this known to newsmen on Friday.

Dr Aminu also revealed that it has dumped the Yargaya Isolation Center for lack of basic equipment for a Pfizer built hospital.

The Yargaya isolation center had been publicized as fully ready for COVID 19 outbreak management but was subsequently rejected after series of investigations exposed the unreadiness of the centre