LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: NMA Directs Members To Suspend Strike

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club's technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has issued a directive to all medical associations across the country.

According to the directive, all medical associations are to suspend their industrial actions and return back to work until after the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge has been effectively contained.

Read Also: Nigerian Medical doctor/hacker who bought N28m Porsche car with fake bank alert arrested

Dr Francis Faduyile, the President of the NMA, in a press briefing stated that ; “In line with the above we direct all medical associations that have declared industrial actions against their management to suspend all actions as the National NMA shall take over the dispute and interact with the different organs/agencies of government.

“In this regards ARDs of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna as well as NMA Cross Rivers are directed to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

“This gesture is geared to treat fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide.

“The NMA shall not hesitate to take appropriate action(s) against government organs/agencies that fail to reciprocate this gesture by honouring agreements with their workers after containing this COVID-19 scourge.

“The national NMA committee on emerging and re-emerging disease shall be strengthened to interact with the Federal Government in an effort to see that COVID-19 scourge is contained and wiped off this country.

“We direct all state   NMA   to set up a   5-man  committee of health professionals – including doctors, pharmacists, and nurses to monitor the level of preparedness and management of our hospitals. This committee should interact   with   the   different committees set   up   by   their   respective State Governors and FCT Minister.”

On the self-isolation strategy by the federal government, Dr. Faduyile said; “The policy on self-isolation is one of the ways to and accepted international league and NMA supports it.

“However for Nigeria we need to go beyond that because we have peculiar issues. For example, for those living in face-me-I face-you apartment, how do you do self-isolation; the man who sits in a one or two room apartment with five or six, how do you want to enforce self-isolation.

“So we need to look at ways in which we can enforce it appropriately in our country”.

“As a professional body saddled with the responsibilities of caring for humanity, we have taken into cognizance efforts being made by our government at different levels and we wish to commend their efforts so far.

“The NMA has therefore set out the following guidelines towards the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria. All medical personnel have been directed to respond   positively   to   this national emergency.

“We call on all doctors both in private and public health facilities to be at their duty post to promptly treat Nigerians who reported to their hospitals.

“We  call on ALL  health professionals  to ensure that  they observe international best practice when treating their patients

“We call on the government to provide all the necessary Personal   Protective Equipment   (PPE)  to the different hospitals so that health personnel can adequately and appropriately manage their patients.

“We request that isolation wards are upgraded all over the states of the Federation and FCT for proper treatment of those infected with COVID-19,” he added.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani
Next articleCOZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
Oyo state governor, Makinde has taken to social media to announce the confirmation of a new case of the COVID-19 virus in the state.The...
Read more

No FIRS Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Official

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that no member of its staff tested positive to Coronavirus as being rumoured on social media.The...
Read more

Covid-19: Lagos Limits Public Gatherings From 50 To 20 Persons

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government says it has restricted religious and social gatherings to 20 people over the coronavirus outbreak.The announcement was made by the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Warns Against Kissing, Hugging In Taraba

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has advised people of the State to desist from kissing of partners, hugging and handshakes.The Governor made this statement...
Read more
- Advertisement -