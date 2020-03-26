Coronavirus: No Point Fasting And Praying If You Will Return To Your Evil Ways – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has spoken on people repenting of their evil ways during this coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

On her Twitter account, Odo stated that there is no point fasting and praying if people are going to return to the evil ways that must have brought about the pandemic.

Efia Odo said “Pray and return not back to your evil ways. No point of fasting and praying if you’re gonna go back to doing the same evil things. Repentance comes from the heart, not from the mouth”.