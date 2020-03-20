National News

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

By Michael Isaac

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC has suspended its weekly Community Development Service activities indefinitely.

The CDS affords Corps members the opportunity to meet weekly and monthly to discuss ways they can better their immediate environment with any project they can embark on.

A statement released by the NYSC Director of Human Resource Management, Abdulrazak Salawu, said the CDS suspension was because of the increasing cases of Covid-19.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps

The statement reads: “Sequel to the pandemic of coronavirus globally and management’s concern for the wellbeing of corp members nationwide, I am directed to inform you to suspend all Community Development Service activities until further notice. This obvious course of action is directed by circumstances beyond our control.

The sudden changes in many countries warranting social changes between persons and isolation of persons on account of COVID-19 present no other option but to stop CDS activities because of a large number of persons in close contact.

With the abundance of caution, avoidance of errors is easily achievable.”

