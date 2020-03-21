Trending

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends Monthly Biometric Clearance

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centres across the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of group bio-metric clearance for corps members.

Nigerian Education
NYSC Members

Recall that some days ago, the Director-General of the scheme suspended the weekly community development service indefinitely.

Also Read: Covid-19: Don’t Let Overzealous Religion Hamper Public Safety, Moghalu Tells Nigerians

Now, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi said biometrics was suspended because of the deadly coronavirus.

Ibrahim stated that NYSC has put measures in place to ensure that corps members do their monthly clearance seamlessly at their Local Government Offices without forming clusters adding that the safety of corps members is a priority.”

Previous articleGroom Dies On Wedding Day In Jos; Bride In Coma
Next article‘Everything Is Still The Same’ – Davido Laments Over Poor Roads In Osun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Buhari Is More Focused On Protecting Himself Than Nigerians – Omokri

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and social media commentator has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being more interested in protecting himself and family...
Read more

‘Don’t Feel Bad If Your Girlfriend Abandons You’ – Omokri Tells Bachelors

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Reno Omokri has penned an open note to0 men who get sad after they may have been dumped by their partner.According to Omokri, it...
Read more

GTBank Rewards Its Customers With A ‘Quick Credit’ Feature

Metro News Victor - 0
We all remember when GTBank came in and swept the entire country with the '737 Ad'. Not only was the song catchy, but the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Listen To Your Govt, T.B. Joshua Tells Followers

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOA) has directed all its members to obey the government especially on instructions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -