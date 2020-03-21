Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends Monthly Biometric Clearance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of group bio-metric clearance for corps members.

Recall that some days ago, the Director-General of the scheme suspended the weekly community development service indefinitely.

Now, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi said biometrics was suspended because of the deadly coronavirus.

Ibrahim stated that NYSC has put measures in place to ensure that corps members do their monthly clearance seamlessly at their Local Government Offices without forming clusters adding that the safety of corps members is a priority.”