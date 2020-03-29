Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.

Enforcement of the border closure order given by Governor Dapo Abiodun will be effected by 12 midnight on Sunday.

In a statement released by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary Kunle Somorin, the Governor stated that the state is constrained to close its border in order to stem and flatten the curve of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus

READ ALSO – Former Ogun State Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)

It reads in part: “The position of Ogun State is peculiar. It not only shares an international border with the Republic of Benin, it does so with all other states in the South West (except Ekiti), including Lagos State, which has understandably recorded the highest number of infections in the country, largely because it hosts the busiest air and seaports and it’s the nation’s economic capital.”

“The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus. Lessons from other climes strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potential to drastically flatten the curve of spread whilst unrestricted movement portends grave dangers.

“The only exceptions to the interstate restrictions are vehicles conveying personnel involved in essential services such as security agencies, health workers, food and medical items and petroleum products.”

Residents of the state were urged to work with security operatives in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state and West Africa in general.