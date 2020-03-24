Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri is of the opinion that only God can save the world from the coronavirus pandemic.

Omokri took to his IG page to share his thoughts on the pandemic writing;

”America is affected

* Europe is affected

* The Vatican is affected

* Jerusalem is affected * Mecca is affected * Everywhere is affected by #CoronaVirus

Where are you going to run to? Religion, government, technology, military might? Or is it science? Some people say that science is the answer. But what exactly is science? Is it not the unlocking of the secrets of God? And how do you unlock those secrets? Is it not through study? Find time to read 2 Timothy 2:15 “Study to show yourself approved unto God”. Science is of God

Run to God. Only God can save humanity!

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”