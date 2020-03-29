Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case of coronavirus.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, Governor Oyetola stated that there will be no movement within the state during the shutdown which will take off from midnight on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Only workers on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be allowed out. Governor Oyetola added that the decision became necessary due to the devastating nature of the pandemic.

READ ALSO – Former Ogun State Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)

Residents of the state were urged to observe necessary precautionary measures which include regular washing of hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizers and also maintaining social distancing.