Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure to combat Coronavirus outbreak.

He appealed that Imo people should not entertain fear as the government, has put necessary machinery in place to prevent it from finding its way into the state.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has also ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

The Governor also revealed that the government will activate Emergency Operation Centres and a Diagnostic Centre in the next two days, adding that the Maternal and Paediatrics Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, has been re-designated as the State Infectious Disease Hospital.