Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

By Olayemi Oladotun

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of...
Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read...
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure...
BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie...
Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure to combat Coronavirus outbreak.

He appealed that Imo people should not entertain fear as the government, has put necessary machinery in place to prevent it from finding its way into the state.

Also Read: Covid-19: Ondo Suspected Case Tests Negative; Sokoto Dispels Rumour

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has also ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

The Governor also revealed that the government will activate Emergency Operation Centres and a Diagnostic Centre in the next two days, adding that the Maternal and Paediatrics Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, has been re-designated as the State Infectious Disease Hospital.

 

