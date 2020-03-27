Metro News

Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Ijapo estate in Akure, Ondo state capital was thrown into pandemonium as the pastor conducting a naming ceremony in the area fled on sighting the state task force moving to arrest him.

The move to arrest him was borne out of the lockdown imposed on the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force team was led by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale.

The people present for the naming ceremony were then advised to go home after the pastor fled the scene.

Read Also: I Feel Good, Says Bauchi Governor After Coronavirus Infection

Commenting on the incident, Odewole said:

“We are not on total lockdown in Ondo. We don’t want to shut down the state because we don’t want people to panic.

“It is to protect people from coronavirus and as such we don’t want congregation of people.

“We are also going round mosques to ensure total compliance. The purpose is not to lock up anybody.”

