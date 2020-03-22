Metro News

Coronavirus: Police Seal Off Church For Flouting Restriction On Religious Gathering

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Valerie Oke

A new video has emerged online capturing the moment a church in Ogun state was sealed off by men of the Nigerian police for flouting restriction on religious gathering in the state.

The state government had stated that religious gathering of more than 50 people be boycotted as a preventive means against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, the church went ahead with the church activities despite having more than 50 people in gathering.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani

This is coming only few hours after the total confirmed case of the dreaded disease was announced as 27 in the country.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: It Is Either Buhari Is Dead Or Just Inhuman, Says FFK
Next articleIceberg Slim Reveals Why He Cheated On Juliet Ibrahim
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Why I Did It: – Father Who Raped, Impregnated His Daughter

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
The Nasarawa state police command has arrested a 48-year-old farmer and petty trader, Theddius Audu for reportedly impregnating his 15-year-old daughter Justina.Audu took has...
Read more

COVID-19: We Would Deal With Offenders, Police Vows

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Ogun State Police Command says it will arrest and prosecute anybody or group that violate restrictions and bans placed on large gatherings.The ban was...
Read more

Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Theft

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
 Ugberikoko road in Sapele, Delta state was thrown into mourning as a young girl identified as Angel Obas reportedly ended her life because her...
Read more

Man Shares How Police Assaulted His Younger Brother (Video)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A social media user has shared a video of his brother being beaten by police officers.According to the social media user identified as "iamnickben",...
Read more
- Advertisement -