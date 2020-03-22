Coronavirus: Police Seal Off Church For Flouting Restriction On Religious Gathering

A new video has emerged online capturing the moment a church in Ogun state was sealed off by men of the Nigerian police for flouting restriction on religious gathering in the state.

The state government had stated that religious gathering of more than 50 people be boycotted as a preventive means against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, the church went ahead with the church activities despite having more than 50 people in gathering.

This is coming only few hours after the total confirmed case of the dreaded disease was announced as 27 in the country.

Watch the video below: