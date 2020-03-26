General News

Coronavirus: Police Shoot Two People Who Defied Lockdown Orders

By Michael Isaac

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua...
Rwandan police shot and killed two people who defied lockdown orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The two men in their twenties “attempted to tussle with officers,” Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said by phone Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

Rwanda began a two-week lockdown on March 22, restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors. Its measures are among the most stringent in Africa.

READ ALSO – COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus

The East African nation has a total of 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases and have regarded these numbers as high.

