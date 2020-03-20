Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmakers, during its plenary on Wednesday, expressed worries over the fact that Buhari was yet to address Nigerians amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, the presidential aide in a statement on Thursday described the accusation by the lawmakers as “cheap and sensational”.

“Populist advocacies such as the one accusing the President of ‘complacency’ simply because he has not made a television address by ranking members of our respected parliament are cheap and sensational. These are not the times for populism and cheap politics,” Shehu said.

“North, South, East, and West – all Nigerians must unite to fight this plague, irrespective of religious or ideological affiliation.

“We also plead with Nigerians not to see this most peculiar of times as one to be politicised or seen as an opportunity to regurgitate grudges against the government or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He stressed that there is no cause for alarm as the country is “on top of the situation”.

“The Presidency wishes to assure Nigerians that government is on top of the situation. There is no cause for panic. So far measures put in place are working efficiently. What this country is doing has been recommended as a template,” he said.

“The President trusts the relevant Ministers in his cabinet and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are providing him with constant updates and professional counsel. These officials have a track record of competence.

“We do not want to create panic. But we will continue to update the Nigerian public with relevant information. We plead with every Nigerian to cooperate with the government in the fight against Covid-19 and obey all instructions from the NCDC.”