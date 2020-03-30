General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Prince Charles Recovers, Steps Out Of Isolation

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Adenuga Donates N1.5bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

Mike Adenuga, billionaire business mogul and chairman of Globacom has made a N1.5 billion donation towards the fight against...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Coronavirus Treatment

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari has arrived in Lagos to receive treatment for Coronavirus.Recall...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Nigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection. The incident was announced by the Minister of...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Prince Charles Recovers, Steps Out Of Isolation

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation and is in good health after testing positive for coronavirus.The 71-year-old, who falls...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus.The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen....
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation and is in good health after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old, who falls into the at-risk group because of his age, had ‘mild symptoms’ when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

It was revealed on Wednesday, March 25th that the heir-to-the-throne had caught coronavirus. His spokesman said that his quarantine lasted seven days, in accordance with government guidelines.

Read: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A statement said: ‘Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation’.

 

Previous articleLagos Discharges Five Coronavirus Patients
Next articleNigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

World news Temitope Alabi - 0
A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of Manila on Sunday. According to Fox...
Read more

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

World news Verity Awala - 0
Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can travel to hell to kill...
Read more

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

World news Amaka Odozi - 0
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The city with population near 11million...
Read more

Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The Italian Association of Doctors have confirmed the death of 51 doctors who all died after testing positive for coronavirus.The doctors succumbed to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -