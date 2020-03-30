Coronavirus: Prince Charles Recovers, Steps Out Of Isolation

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation and is in good health after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old, who falls into the at-risk group because of his age, had ‘mild symptoms’ when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

It was revealed on Wednesday, March 25th that the heir-to-the-throne had caught coronavirus. His spokesman said that his quarantine lasted seven days, in accordance with government guidelines.

Read: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A statement said: ‘Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation’.