Coronavirus: Rapper, CDQ Gives Tenants 30% Off Rents (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Rapper, CDQ has shared an act of kindness to his tenants amidst the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

The rapper shared on social media how he reached the conclusion with his brother and how important what he is doing is.

CDQ, announcing this on social media, the rapper also drew attention to the need for proper hygiene in this period.

In CDQ’s post, he also pointed out that he acknowledges that there isn’t any productivity going on anywhere because of the coronavirus.

See His Post Here: