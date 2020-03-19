Coronavirus: RCCG Announces Alterations In Mode Of Services

Trending

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG has issued a new guideline for Sunday worship in Lagos and Ogun States over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye

This is coming after the Lagos and Ogun state governments placed a ban on all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers in Lagos; following the rapid spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Also Read: Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin & Personnel) Pastor Johnson Folorunsho Odesola made this memo addressed to pastors-in-charge of regions and provinces in Lagos dated March 18, 2020, outlining the changes available to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

See memo below:

RCCG
RCCG

