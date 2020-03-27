Entertainment

Coronavirus: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

S’Court Rejects Zamfara APC Request For Review Of Judgement

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the application of Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

On Friday morning, the South Africa Government reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak.This was announced...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Odion Ighalo: Chinese Club Move To Counter Man Utd Offer

Shanghai Shenhua of China have offered Nigeria International Odion Ighalo a whopping £400,000 (N180million) per week contract to stay...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Buhari Planning To Arrest And Infect Me With Coronavirus: Sowore Alleges

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged the federal government is plotting to rearrest and infect him...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Takes Lead As Country With Most Cases

The United States has overtaken China and Italy with most confirmed cases of coronavirus as over 85,500 Americans have...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Rihanna
Singer Rihanna

Popular American singer, Rihanna has donated Personal Protective Equipment to New York to help in the fight against coronavirus.

This comes after she donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation to several organizations within the United States, Africa and her home of the Caribbean.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a recent tweet announced Rihanna’s latest donation.

READ ALSO – American Rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Fuel Dating Rumours

His tweet Reads: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

See The Governor’s Tweet Here:

Rihanna
The Governor’s Tweet

Previous articleCoronavirus: US Takes Lead As Country With Most Cases
Next articleFormer Ogun State Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Pastor Adeboye Says Coronavirus Will Teach People About Celibacy

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Leke Adebayo, son of the general overseer of The Redeemed Chiristian Church of God, has pointed out that Coronavirus will be a lesson for...
Read more

Why I Prefer Girls That Live Under Their Parents To The Independent Ones: Zlatan

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has revealed that he prefers girls who are still living with their parents that the independent ones.According to the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has challenged the NCDC to show evidence of those they claim have been cured of coronavirus.The NCDC on Thursday...
Read more

Satan Is The god Of The World – Daddy Freeze

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 1
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of challenges have sprung up across the globe.One of the online challenges currently trending among Christians is the #HesGotTheWholeWorldInHisHands...
Read more
- Advertisement -