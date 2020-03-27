Coronavirus: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York

Popular American singer, Rihanna has donated Personal Protective Equipment to New York to help in the fight against coronavirus.

This comes after she donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation to several organizations within the United States, Africa and her home of the Caribbean.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a recent tweet announced Rihanna’s latest donation.

His tweet Reads: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

See The Governor’s Tweet Here: