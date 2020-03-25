Entertainment

Coronavirus: Runtown To Donate N10million To Fans

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lock down of the state following move by a coronavirus...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.This was confirmed by...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Runtown has pledged N10million towards the coronavirus pandemic cause.

According to the singer, he will be giving out the money to several people online who need to stock up on groceries due to the partial lockdown set to be put in place by the government.

Read Also: ‘Banning Sniper Only Tackles How People Commit Suicide Not Why People Commit Suicide’- Runtown

In his words;

”HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS”

He then added;

”NOTE: OBVIOUSLY 10 MILLION NAIRA WOULD NOT GO ROUND, SO IF YOU HAVE OTHER MEANS TO SUSTAIN YOURSELF, RESPECTFULLY DON’T SEND IN YOUR ACCOUNT”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Chloroquine Not Approved For Prevention, Treatment – NCDC
Next articleCOVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Take Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular comedian, Ayo Makun simply known as AY says all the politicians that have tested positive to coronavirus in Nigeria be taken to the...
Read more

Dancer, Kaffy Blasts Market Traders Using Coronavirus To Inflate Prices Of Foodstuff

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy took to social media to blast market traders for hiking the prices of their goods and blaming it on coronavirus.The...
Read more

Davido Mocks Fans For Not Showing Up At His House Due To Coronavirus (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido was surprised he couldn’t find any of his fans begging for money at his gate.The singer...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham Reveals Plans To Donate Food Stuff, Sanitizers

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to reveal plans to help in the fight against Coronavirus.The actress and mother...
Read more
- Advertisement -