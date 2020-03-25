Coronavirus: Runtown To Donate N10million To Fans

Nigerian singer Runtown has pledged N10million towards the coronavirus pandemic cause.

According to the singer, he will be giving out the money to several people online who need to stock up on groceries due to the partial lockdown set to be put in place by the government.

In his words;

”HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS”

He then added;

”NOTE: OBVIOUSLY 10 MILLION NAIRA WOULD NOT GO ROUND, SO IF YOU HAVE OTHER MEANS TO SUSTAIN YOURSELF, RESPECTFULLY DON’T SEND IN YOUR ACCOUNT”