Coronavirus: Safety First Before You Practice Your Faith – Yvonne Jegede

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Actress Yvonne Jegede
Actress Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has joined millions of others on social media preaching safety first in this coronavirus pandemic era.

The mom of one, took to her IG page to appeal to her fans to be safe first before bringing their faith into the picture.

Read Also: Don’t Insult Me Over My Failed Marriage — Yvonne Jegede

”Kolodia Drive-Us.
Safety first before you exercise your faith. Please don’t self medicate when you feel any symptoms, get medical help.
Protect yourselves. 🙏🏽
#Covid19
#SelfIsolationActivated

This is coming days after so many churches in Nigeria opened for service on Sunday despite the government warning against this.

