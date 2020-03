Miguel Gutierrez / EPA Di Francisco de Miranda Avenue for Caracas, Venezuela dey empty. Venezuelan security forces dey visit neighbourhoods dem forCaracas to encourage citizens to stay for dia houses, close businesses and maintain preventive measures

Di outbreak of coronavirus don make many public places to dey empty around di world, whether by goment or for personal reasons.

Tori be say many kontris don announce lock down for dia domot wey mean say pipo not fit come out from dia house until dis Coronavirus palava don finish.

Dis na fotos from around di world.

MAHMOUD KHALED / EPA One picture wey dey use drone take show empty beach wey dem don close to visitors, for Dubai. United Arab Emirates don close down major tourism and cultural venues, including parks and beaches, until 30 March, dem even don suspend to give forigners dem visa

VALERY HACHE / Getty One man dey look di Mediterranean for Promenade des Anglais for French Riviera city of Nice. France dey on lockdown most pipo dey inside dia house

DANIEL DAL ZENNARO / EPA Dis na Piazza Duomo for Milan. Across Italy di goment don restrict movement of pipo, dem even order di closure of shops except food stores and pharmacies

ADNAN ABIDI / Reuters Di Safdarjung Tomb for Delhi, dey empty, goment don ban large public gathering

HANNAH MCKAY / Reuters One woman dey waka across empty Millennium Bridge during rush hour for London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson say make everybody for UK avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with oda to reduce di spread of coronavirus

JEENAH MOON / REUTERS Schools for New York City dey closed, restaurants, bars and oda venues too

FERNANDO VILLAR / EPA Dis na Alcala de Henares town , near Madrid, sojas dey patrol empty street. For Spain, dem ban pipo to leave dia house except dem wan buy essential tins wey dem need or dem dey go work

HELMUT FOHRINGER / AFP For Vienna, two pipo dey sitdon for empty square. Austrian goment ban gatherings of more than five people

ALI HASHISHO / REUTERS Few pipo dey waka along di Corniche in Sidon, afta Lebanon declare medical state of emergency