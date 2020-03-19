Politics

Coronavirus: Senate Bans Public Hearings, Excursion To Galleries

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
The Nigerian Senate has ordered a ban on all public hearings and students’ excursions to the Senate galleries to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan made the announcement on Thursday after the senate emerged from a one-hour closed-door session.

Other legislative activities that would attract a sizeable number of people have also been restricted for now.

This is coming hours after some state governments banned public gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent an outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded five new cases of coronavirus.

