Trending

Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Postponement Of Sports Festival

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker from Kaduna State, Senator Senator Shehu Sani has commended the decision of the federal government and the Ministry of Sports to cancel the 2020 National Sports Festival.

Recall that the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, announced the postponement of the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Border Remains Open For Coronavirus, Closed For Rice — Shehu Sani

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker cum human rights activist expressed that the decision to suspend the event is a commendable feat.

See his tweet below:

Previous articlePastor Denies Paying Woman To Fake Miracles, Says N400k Was For Empowerment
Next articleBuhari, Diri Meet In Presidential Villa
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Pastor Oyakhilome Prays Against ‘Coronavirus’; Says It Is ‘Demonic’ (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has shared a video on his social media page in which he prayed against the deadly novel Coronavirus...
Read more

Enugu Health Workers React After Patient Dies In Isolation Centre

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Enugu state health workers have reacted after the daughter of the patient, who passed away in their isolation Centre, accused them of negligence.The deceased...
Read more

Coronavirus: Struggling Nigerians Can’t Afford To Stay Indoors — Shehu Sani

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to raise concern on the continued call for people to stay at home...
Read more

Fani-Kayode Laments Over FG’s Refusal To Close Borders

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined other Nigerians in calling out the federal government over its refusal to order the closure of...
Read more
- Advertisement -