Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Postponement Of Sports Festival

Former lawmaker from Kaduna State, Senator Senator Shehu Sani has commended the decision of the federal government and the Ministry of Sports to cancel the 2020 National Sports Festival.

Recall that the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, announced the postponement of the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker cum human rights activist expressed that the decision to suspend the event is a commendable feat.

