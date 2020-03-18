Coronavirus: Singer Simi Queries If Buhari Has Addressed Nigerians

Popular Nigeria singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known as Simi has taken to her official Twitter handle to query if the president has addressed the nation over the new confirmed case of coronavirus in the country.

The singer made this known barely 24 hours after calling on the federal government to shut down its border on countries with prevalent cases of coronavirus.

Since the third case was confirmed, the ministry of health has called on people on the same flight with the third case to go into self-quarantine.

She wrote: