Coronavirus: Singer Waje Goes On Self-Isolation (Video)

Popular singer, Waje has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself as she self-isolates after returning from a recent abroad trip over fear of coronavirus.

Sharing the video, the talented singer assured her fans that there is no cause to panic adding that she only needs people that deliver groceries around so that she can buy a few things as she stay in isolation;

She wrote:

“Self isolation?

Well no reason to panic, just help me tag people that deliver groceries so I can buy a few things.

Better safe than sorry. holidaymode #staysafe and #washyourhands”.

Watch the video below: