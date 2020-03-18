Coronavirus: Struggling Nigerians Can’t Afford To Stay Indoors — Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to raise concern on the continued call for people to stay at home to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Shehu Sani pointed out that it is easier for people living in developed countries to stay at home because of Coronavirus.

According to the former lawmaker, staying at home for people in poor countries is a luxury they can’t afford because their survival is dependent on a daily struggle.

