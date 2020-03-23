National News

Coronavirus: Sultan Orders Closure Of All Mosques In Abuja

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has ordered the immediate shutdown of all mosques in the Federal Capital territory (FCT).

Abubakar, also the Sultan of Sokoto gave the order on Monday, following efforts of the Federal Government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

A statement in Abuja by the NSCIA, Director of Administration, Alh. Yusuf Nwoha said: “the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and Sultan of Sokoto, after consultations with Muslim Scholars and other relevant stakeholders, has today the 23rd March, 2020 ordered the immediate shutdown of all mosques in the Federal Capital territory.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Things May Get Worse, FG Tells Nigerians

“As hard as this decision is, it became necessary that Muslims should join hands with federal Government and its Agencies in the sustained fight against the spread of the virulent COVID 19 which the World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared a pandemic.

“The decision to close-down mosques is not alien to Islamic tradition and culture as it could be traced to the time of our noble Prophet (S.A.W). In such situation, the (Mu’adhdhin) is asked to inform the believers to pray in their dwellings.

“The NSCIA, therefore, solicits the cooperation of the Imams and all Muslims in the FCT to ensure compliance with this directive as it is in the interest of all and sundry. May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala assist humanity to stop the spread of this deadly disease across all the protect us all, ameen”.

