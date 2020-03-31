Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Sultan who is also the President-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) made this statement via a press statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday through the JNI’s Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu.

The sultan, who is also the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, was particularly sad that some Muslim clerics were going against measures put in place to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 across the land.

Sultan noted that the action of some of the clerics clearly depicted their myopic worldview, stark ignorance of genuine knowledge and medical scholarship.