Coronavirus: Tacha Teaches Nigerians How To Properly Wash Their Hands (Video)

Popular reality tv star, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, has taken on a new challenge which requires her to wash her hands regularly to avoid getting coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tacha, who is currently in the UK, urged her fans to join her to take necessary precautionary measures.

The controversial celebrity shared a video in which she demonstrated the proper way to wash in order to prevent themselves from contracting the the COVID-19.

“STAY SAFE GUYs WASH YOUR HANDS REGULARLY! USE HAND SANITIZERS. #safehands #stayhome” She captioned the video.

Watch the video below: