Coronavirus: Tambuwal Orders Immediate Closure Of Land Borders In Sokoto

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has ordered the immediate closure of the state’s land borders over the increasing rate of Coronavirus in the country.

The order is to take effect from tonight, Friday, till April 10, 2020, for two weeks.

The closure for the initial two weeks is with the exception of food and essential medical commodities, pending observations on trends of the disease in the state and country.

Similarly, all state civil servants on GL 12 and below are to work from their homes for an initial two weeks from Friday March 27, 2020, to Friday April 10 2020.