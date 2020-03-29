Coronavirus: Taraba Shuts All Land Borders, PDP Meeting Suspended

The Taraba State Government has announced the closure of the state’s land borders to check the incursion and spread of coronavirus in the state.

All travels in and out of the state has been banned from today March 29, as confirmed in a statement released by Governor Darius Ishaku’s Chief Press Secretary Hassan Mijinyawa.

The commissioner of police and commandant of National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were directed to ensure strict compliance.

State PDP Chairman, Victor Bala also announced the postponement of the state/local government congresses in compliance to the orders by Governor Darius Ishaku, banning assembly and congregation of up to 20 persons.