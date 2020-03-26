Coronavirus Test Result For Lai Mohammed Revealed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has announced that he tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Minister made it known during a press briefing that he took the test after coming in contact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who has since tested positive for the deadly virus.

The minister revealed that he took the test on Wednesday, in response to a question on his status and that of his colleagues during a media brief meeting in Abuja on Thursday.