Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

atiku abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Nigerians woke up to the shocking news that the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to coronavirus.

More shocking was the news when reports claim that he had contact with his immediate family as well as people within his estate and business community.

However, the report of his wife and kids have shown negative, New Telegraph reports.

They are however said to be on self-isolation at their Taslee Palm City Estate, Uruguay Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Read Also: Bauchi Governor Goes Into Isolation Having Met With Atiku’s Son

This was made known by Mr. Zakari Aliyu, who is the Vice-Chairman of the estate’

His words:

Aliyu said, “The man was taken away by the NCDC around 1am. He tested positive but his wife and children all tested negative. However, they are all on self-isolation for the 14-day window and I commend the wife for cooperating with us. There is no cause for panic.

“If his immediate family has tested negative, then it is unlikely that anyone else in the estate has it.”

