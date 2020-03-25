Entertainment

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham Reveals Plans To Donate Food Stuff, Sanitizers

By Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to reveal plans to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

The actress and mother of one reached out to vendors who sell hand sanitizers and bag of rice and can help deliver to people around Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Ogun and Ilorin.

Also Read: Toyin Abraham Announces Postponement Of ‘Fate Of Alakada’ Premiere (Video)

The actress wrote that she wants to buy them for those in need with the present lockdown in the nation to curtail the spread of the virus.

See her post below:

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham’s post

