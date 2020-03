Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband to actress Toyin Abraham has joined many others in the fight against coronavirus.

Kola in his own way decided to go up a mountain to pray for God’s protection over everyone in these trying times.

Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote;

“Alpha and Omega

You are the Rose of Sharon

We call you “Your Excellency”

How excellent is your name my God

Father Lord, please forgive & have mercy on us”