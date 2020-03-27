General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, but will continue to take charge of the government’s handling of the crisis, The BBC reports.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.”

READ ALSO – International Students Can Now Work In UK After Graduation – Boris Johnson

Speaking further, she said: “In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

 

