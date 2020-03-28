National News

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

By Michael Isaac

The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria made this known on Friday evening through a notice titled ‘Health Alert: US Mission in Nigeria.’

In the notice, the American citizens in Nigeria were advised to be in Abuja and Lagos “as soon as possible” to join arranged flights back to the US. They also advised nationals who are not in Abuja and Lagos to work with local airlines to make travel arrangements while flights are still available.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

It stated: “At present, there are no scheduled flights to the United States. However, we are actively exploring options and attempting to secure flights despite global airport closures and travel restrictions.

“We will email US citizens immediately once we have flight details, routes, and costs. US citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to travel to Abuja or Lagos as soon as possible.

“The Embassy and Consulate are unable to assist with lodging, food, or transportation costs, and some hotels have closed or are closing.

“To disseminate important information and alerts for US Citizens including possible evacuation flights, the State Department uses the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program as its primary messaging system. US Citizens in Nigeria who want to be informed about emergency flights and receive other alerts should enroll in STEP immediately.”

The US currently has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country, with more than 86,000 positive tests.

