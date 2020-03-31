General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other drugs for the treatment of coronavirus until a vaccine is developed.

The anti-malaria drug touted two weeks ago as a ‘gift from God’ by Trump, will now be massively produced, with the World Health Organization directing individual health ministries of affected countries to produce the drug and administering it to coronavirus patients.

In a statement published Monday, the US Department of Health and Human Services detailed recent donations of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and other drugs to a national stockpile – as drugs being investigated as potential COVID-19 treatments.

READ ALSO – NAFDAC Orders Production Of Chloroquine For COVID-19 Clinical Trials

The statement said the FDA has allowed chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine ‘to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.’

