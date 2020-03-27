General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: US Urges Medical Professionals To Apply For Visas

By Olayemi Oladotun

The United States has called on medical professional around the world to apply for visa due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

This is coming following the surge in cases the US, that has seen US become the country with most cases in the world.

Also Read: Former Ogun State Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)

U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs, via its Twitter account, advised health personnel to contact their nearest Embassy for visa appointment.

There are nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S.

The figure supersedes that of China, where the virus originated, as well as Italy, the worst hit country in Europe.

See the tweet below:

