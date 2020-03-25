Coronavirus: Video Reveals How Hand Sanitizers Are Being Produced In Lagos Market

A video has surfaced online showing how hand sanitizers are being produced by some market men and women at the Ojota market in Lagos state.
IG user, @thecreativeherbalist had filmed people mixing the chemicals and shared the shocking video of how market traders in Ojota are mass-producing hand sanitizers in an unhygienic environment.
Read Also: Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation
Posting the video, he wrote
”I finally found out the magic behind the sudden influx HAND SANITIZER MANUFACTURERS today… Ojota Market ni. #SwipeLeft
After a few days of staying indoors, I had to step out because I needed to get materials to make dish/clothes liquid soap from the market. With #3000 you can make a 25litre keg of soap, learnt this 2 years ago. With the imminent ‘full stay at home order’ I decided to make some because na 4 clothes my housemate dey wear per day.
On my way to the store after I got into the market, I noticed a lot of mixing was going on in almost every shop that sold ‘chemicals’ which was very unusual, and one thing they had in common was the color which was white/translucent.
Upon getting to the store, while waiting to collect my purchase it final dawned on me that they were all making HAND SANITIZERS. To confirm my fear, a lady seated in the store who also happened to be another customer was presented with a 5 litre keg full of liquid, next thing she did was to bring out sticker and slapped it on the container. Ready to be sent to the buyer I guess.
I saw people buying in litres for personal use while some bought in 50 litre kegs, to resell I guess. The market rate was #1000 for a litre.
So all they have to do is buy in bulk, get containers from the same market, get labels printed and resell.
Like a said a few days back, know who you are buying from. Making money DURING a pandemic is different from making money FROM a pandemic.
My fears:
.
1. I doubt the formulation is right. Things can go wrong, there are reports of people having peeling/burnt hands already on social media after purchasing some sanitizers.
.
2. I doubt the efficacy of the sanitizers as well. Make e no be say na ordinary gel you dey rub
Anyway, I am back in the safety of my home, I had a full scrub down with soap. Everything I brought back was sprayed with IPA (isopropyl alcohol), my outfit went straight into the washer. I am currently drinking a hot cup of lemon and ginger water
May God save us all
PS: Stock up (Not Hoard) your homes o. The news going round now is that the Lagos markets are scheduled for lockdown soon”
Watch the video below
View this post on Instagram
See how hand sanitizer are made in Ojota market in Lagos….as shared by IG user @thecreativeherbalist . . I finally found out the magic behind the sudden influx HAND SANITIZER MANUFACTURERS today… Ojota Market ni. #SwipeLeft . After a few days of staying indoors, I had to step out because I needed to get materials to make dish/clothes liquid soap from the market. With #3000 you can make a 25litre keg of soap, learnt this 2 years ago. With the imminent 'full stay at home order' I decided to make some because na 4 clothes my housemate dey wear per day. . On my way to the store after I got into the market, I noticed a lot of mixing was going on in almost every shop that sold 'chemicals' which was very unusual, and one thing they had in common was the color which was white/translucent. . Upon getting to the store, while waiting to collect my purchase it final dawned on me that they were all making HAND SANITIZERS. To confirm my fear, a lady seated in the store who also happened to be another customer was presented with a 5 litre keg full of liquid, next thing she did was to bring out sticker and slapped it on the container. Ready to be sent to the buyer I guess. . I saw people buying in litres for personal use while some bought in 50 litre kegs, to resell I guess. The market rate was #1000 for a litre. . So all they have to do is buy in bulk, get containers from the same market, get labels printed and resell. . Like a said a few days back, know who you are buying from. Making money DURING a pandemic is different from making money FROM a pandemic. . My fears: . 1. I doubt the formulation is right. Things can go wrong, there are reports of people having peeling/burnt hands already on social media after purchasing some sanitizers. . 2. I doubt the efficacy of the sanitizers as well. Make e no be say na ordinary gel you dey rub . Anyway, I am back in the safety of my home, I had a full scrub down with soap. Everything I brought back was sprayed with IPA (isopropyl alcohol), my outfit went straight into the washer. I am currently drinking a hot cup of lemon and ginger water May God save us all