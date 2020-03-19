Coronavirus: Violinists Recreate Sad Scene From Titanic Movie

Two instrumentalists were spotted in an empty store as they made a reenactment of an epic scene from the 1997 drama/disaster movie, Titanic.

As global tension amidst the growing coronavirus scare rises, many people have expressed concerns as to how this global pandemic will affect the world globally.

The violinists, however, created a beautiful reenactment of a scene from Titanic, to make fun of coronavirus-induced-panic.

The two violinists, Bonnie Von Duyke and Emer Kinsella dressed in black suits and bright orange life vests as they serenaded shoppers to the tune of Nearer, my God, To Thee, which was the same composition that played when the ship was sinking in the Titanic movie.

Watch The Video Here: