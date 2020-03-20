Coronavirus – Virus: Italian man wey carry COVID-19 enta Nigeria don dey ‘clear of di virus’

Lagos State commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi say di Italian wey be di first case of di novel virus for Nigeria don dey “clear di virus”.

Prof Abayomi tok dis one for press conference on Thursday, 19 March, 2020 wia im announce four more coronavirus cases for Nigeria.

On di 27th of February, Nigeria Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire for statement reveal say one Italian citizen wey dey work for Nigeria return back from Milan, Italy to Lagos test positive to coronavirus.

Since den di Italian bin dey for di infectious disease hospital for Yaba, Lagos wia im bin dey receive treatment.

For di press conference, oga Abayomi tell tori pipo say: “I get good news say di index case don clear di virus.

“So we go check am one more time and if im dey negative, we go discharge am.”