BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus-Virus: Why Newcastle ban handshake for training ground

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce say dem don ban pipo to dey shake hand for dia training ground.

More than 80,000 pipo dey infected with di virus for di world, and almost 2,800 pipo na di virus don kill.

“Wey get one ritual here wey everybody go shake each oda hand wen we see for morning- we don stop am sake di advice from our doctor,” na wetin Bruce tok.

“Thankfully, we get correct doctor here and im go let us know wetin we gatz do.”

Bruce add say: “We dey like everybody, we dey follow everything for TV for where e dey go next and we dey hope say e no go bad pass like dis for dis kontri.”

Dem don postpone big sports events dem, including Six Nations rugby and Chinese Grand Prix, because of di virus, wey start from China but don spread go more than 50 kontris.

For UK dem confam three more new cases of di virus on Friday.

Di Premier League say clubs dey follow di advice wey NHS and goment give to all business dem and venues wey large number of pipo dey use.

But dem say clubs dem free to do wetin dem feel say dey necessary.

Arsenal player dey train

Getty Images
Arsenal players dey train

Arsenal don introduce extra checks for tori pipo wey go attend Saturday news conference for di club training ground, While Everton don tell all dia staff about di latest goment guidelines.

Spanish La Liga side Valencia don cancel “all meetings or public gatherings for closed spaces wey go dey risky for di players, coaching staff and club staff” afta dem confam di first case of di virus for dia city.

Even sef for Italy dem postpone football matches dem or give order make dem play di match dem for empty stadium sake of di outbreak of di northern part of di kontri.

Previous articleCoronavirus Update: Cameroon don confam total of 21 cases of Covid-19 outbreak
Next articleCoronavirus-Virus: Nigerian footballer don become di first player to get di disease
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -