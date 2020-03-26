LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: We Don’t Have Protective Equipment – Health Workers

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

PPE

Health workers under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have cried out over lack of necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Ibrahim Maikudi, Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter, while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday stated that nurses need to protect themselves in the course of their duties, hence the need for PPE.

PPE includes goggles and protective clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from infection.

Maikudi stressed that his members could not afford to take risks, considering the novel coronavirus that has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“While preparing and mobilising our members to be prepared in case they come in contact with patients, we also advised them to take safety measures while discharging their duties.

“We are calling on Bauchi government to provide PPE in the facilities across the state,” he said.

