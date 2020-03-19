Entertainment

Coronavirus: We Need A Detailed State Of The Nation Address — Actress Kate Henshaw Demands

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

English Football Suspended Till End Of April Over Coronavirus Outbreak

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.All games in...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Shehu Sani Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus; Visit Lagos Expolosion Scene

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter page to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to address the...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has called for a detailed state of the nation address following the scare of the coronavirus which has started building up after 12 cases of the dreaded disease was confirmed in the country.

Read Also‘Elisha Abbo Is God Sent To Actors Guild’ – Nollywood Actor Replies Kate Henshaw

The screen diva made the call via her official Twitter handle on Thursday where she revealed that she just left a popular supermarket store in Lekki area of Lagos and buying of stuff has become astronomical.

  She wrote:

I strongly believe we need a state of the nation address. We need detailed information 4rm the relevant authorities as to the level of preparedness for the days ahead. I just left a major supermarket in Lekki and the buying of stuff is astronomical. Nigerians are worried!!

Previous articleShehu Sani Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus; Visit Lagos Expolosion Scene
Next articleDoes Nose Cover Prevents Spread Of Coronavirus? — Rita Dominic Asks
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
We might be getting a new song from multi-award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid that would center around the deadly coronavirus...
Read more

Toke Makinwa Apologises To Year 2020 Over Strange Occurrences

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Media personality, Toke Makinwa has issued an apology to the year 2020 following the number of tragedies which has befallen the world.Since the year...
Read more

Does Nose Cover Prevents Spread Of Coronavirus? — Rita Dominic Asks

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Legendary Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has queried if wearing nose mask would prevent the contraction of coronavirus or prevents the spread from people who...
Read more

AY Makun Presents Car Gift To Nigerian Man With Cerebral Palsy (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian Comedian, AY Makun recently gifted a Nigerian man with Cerebral Palsy, Anthony Kupe a car to celebrate his birthday.The comedian disclosed this...
Read more
- Advertisement -