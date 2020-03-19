Coronavirus: We Need A Detailed State Of The Nation Address — Actress Kate Henshaw Demands

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has called for a detailed state of the nation address following the scare of the coronavirus which has started building up after 12 cases of the dreaded disease was confirmed in the country.

The screen diva made the call via her official Twitter handle on Thursday where she revealed that she just left a popular supermarket store in Lekki area of Lagos and buying of stuff has become astronomical.

She wrote:

I strongly believe we need a state of the nation address. We need detailed information 4rm the relevant authorities as to the level of preparedness for the days ahead. I just left a major supermarket in Lekki and the buying of stuff is astronomical. Nigerians are worried!!