Coronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

Popular comedian, Ali Baba is definitely not fine with the fact that the minister for health and other health officials have been addressing Nigerians on developments regarding coronavirus.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Thursday, the legendary comedian queried when president Muhammadu Buhari would personally address Nigerians.

He further queried if he yet to be briefed on the deadly disease.

The Lagos state government has announced that schools be shut down from Monday, 23rd March as a precaution against the spread of the disease.

He wrote:

When is our own President going to speak on this Kwavid….Birus?

_

Or he hasn’t been briepped?